QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,894 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.80. 11,374,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,542,530. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.51. The firm has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

