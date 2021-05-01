Quant Price Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Quant has a market capitalization of $525.97 million and $6.83 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $43.57 or 0.00075840 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

