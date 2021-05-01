Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.68. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $277,984.95. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $44,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

