Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Quantis Network has a market cap of $22,959.29 and $32.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00063898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.76 or 0.00285397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.01 or 0.01136352 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.43 or 0.00717886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,597.81 or 0.99772218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.