Quantum Resistant Ledger One Day Volume Reaches $87,305.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000892 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $38.04 million and approximately $87,305.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,867,160 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

