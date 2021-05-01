Quark (QRK) Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Quark has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $375.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quark has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.