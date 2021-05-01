QuarkChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.35 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $200.80 million and $7.35 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

