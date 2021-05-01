QuickSwap (QUICK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $164.75 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1,031.25 or 0.01791760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 474% against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $164.75 million and approximately $12.86 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00064776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00282966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.51 or 0.01119803 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $421.89 or 0.00733016 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00026366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,499.83 or 0.99903553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

