QuickX Protocol (QCX) Achieves Market Cap of $15.87 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $15.87 million and $151,919.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00070883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.56 or 0.00868115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00065983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00095781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

