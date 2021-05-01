QUINADS (QUIN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.00

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. One QUINADS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINADS has a market capitalization of $389,593.55 and $19.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUINADS has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00074455 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003267 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUINADS is a coin. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 coins. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com . QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @QuinAdsToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

QUINADS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

