Qwertycoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $187.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

