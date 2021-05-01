R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $146,683.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,589,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,045,898 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $433,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,841 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,210 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after buying an additional 359,093 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

RCM stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 303.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.