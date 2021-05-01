RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Short Interest Update

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the March 31st total of 857,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $646.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.83 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RADA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

