Radix (EXRD) Price Up 18.5% Over Last 7 Days

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Radix has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Radix has a market cap of $114.91 million and $1.25 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.44 or 0.00867814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00066944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00096067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00049149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

