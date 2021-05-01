Ragnarok (RAGNA) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $12,129.46 and $5.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

