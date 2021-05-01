RAI Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.83 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00003107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $64.95 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00062966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.40 or 0.00282703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.53 or 0.01080210 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00026285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.74 or 0.00721981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,473.27 or 1.00048721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,386,857 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.