Raiden Network Token (RDN) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $52.92 million and $2.08 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.02 or 0.00313499 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002201 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 coins. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

