Raise (RAISE) Price Up 29% Over Last 7 Days

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Raise has traded up 29% against the US dollar. Raise has a total market capitalization of $181,557.64 and $345.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00067014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00019775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.23 or 0.00821957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00095406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

