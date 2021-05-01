Raise (RAISE) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. Raise has a market cap of $140,452.39 and approximately $1,838.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raise has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00071404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $498.25 or 0.00867687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00066085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00096125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00047082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

