Rand Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RAND opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.46. Rand Capital has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 132.01 and a quick ratio of 132.02.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 85.66% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

