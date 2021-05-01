Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

