Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.74 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and $188,160.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,705.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.73 or 0.05113403 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,001.79 or 0.01736036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.12 or 0.00476755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.25 or 0.00728268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.31 or 0.00577605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00078550 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.11 or 0.00440359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,546,705,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

