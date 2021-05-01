Ravencoin Classic Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $8.28 million and approximately $285,393.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,880.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.85 or 0.04965152 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.88 or 0.01729222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.14 or 0.00470174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.52 or 0.00733440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.63 or 0.00553958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00070925 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $249.71 or 0.00431423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,546,705,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

