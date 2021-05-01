Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Shares Down 1.1%

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) dropped 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.68 and last traded at $26.68. Approximately 2,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13.

