REAL Hits Market Cap of $1.41 Million (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One REAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, REAL has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. REAL has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $3,080.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00071181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $496.96 or 0.00859838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00066334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00049595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00095901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About REAL

REAL is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

