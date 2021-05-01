Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Posted by on May 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.87. Realty Income posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.75. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $71.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.