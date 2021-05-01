Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.87. Realty Income posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.75. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $71.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.