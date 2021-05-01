Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 987.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,750 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

