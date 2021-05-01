Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.75 Million

Brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to post $328.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $341.90 million and the lowest is $312.80 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $377.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after buying an additional 1,018,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,019,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,142,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,556,000 after buying an additional 448,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

