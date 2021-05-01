Redd (RDD) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

