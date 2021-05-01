reflect.finance (RFI) Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $35,852.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00069266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.99 or 0.00847250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00065152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00095665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00046801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,459,303 coins. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.