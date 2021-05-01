RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 11.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 12.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 75.4% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 105,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after buying an additional 45,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 40.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $168.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.90 and a 12-month high of $201.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.84.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.77%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

