Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renault from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Renault from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of RNLSY opened at $7.99 on Friday. Renault has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 1.97.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

