Request (REQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.57 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $145.59 million and $1.57 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00070557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $499.13 or 0.00867402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00066771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00096084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00048351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.