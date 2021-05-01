ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

ResMed has increased its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

RMD opened at $187.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $224.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total value of $496,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,922 shares in the company, valued at $18,839,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMD. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

