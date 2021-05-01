ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of ResMed worth $31,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $187.97 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

