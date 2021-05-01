Reviewing FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:VMM)

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:VMM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FS KKR Capital and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital 2 5 2 0 2.00 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II 0 0 0 0 N/A

FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus target price of $16.88, indicating a potential downside of 18.83%. Given FS KKR Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FS KKR Capital is more favorable than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II.

Dividends

FS KKR Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. FS KKR Capital pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FS KKR Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. FS KKR Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares FS KKR Capital and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital -86.86% 11.18% 4.82% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FS KKR Capital and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital $779.00 million 3.30 $246.00 million $3.20 6.50 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. It also seek to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. Additionally, on an opportunistic basis, the fund may also invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. The fund does not seek to invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in small and middle-market companies based in United States. The fund seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It seeks to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over- the- counter market. For any investments that are not able to be sold within the secondary market, the firm seeks to exit such investments through repayment, an initial public offering of equity securities, merger, sale or recapitalization.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index. The fund was previously known as Voyageur Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. was formed in 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

