Rewardiqa Price Reaches $2.82 on Exchanges (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Rewardiqa has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can now be bought for about $2.82 or 0.00004890 BTC on major exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $28.20 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00068279 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

