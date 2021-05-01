Ridgewood Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

