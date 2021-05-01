Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 443 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

Shares of HD stock opened at $323.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.20. The company has a market cap of $348.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.21 and a fifty-two week high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

