Ritocoin (RITO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $32.00

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded 74.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ritocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $814,022.89 and $32.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00062966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.40 or 0.00282703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $620.53 or 0.01080210 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00026285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.74 or 0.00721981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,473.27 or 1.00048721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ritocoin

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,586,879,049 coins and its circulating supply is 1,574,823,692 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

