RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.90. 2,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 41,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMGC)

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

