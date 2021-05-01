RMPL Market Cap Tops $786,402.32 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, RMPL has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. RMPL has a market capitalization of $786,402.32 and approximately $1,583.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RMPL coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00070557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $499.13 or 0.00867402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00066771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00096084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00048351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

RMPL Coin Profile

RMPL (CRYPTO:RMPL) is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 807,925 coins and its circulating supply is 673,872 coins. RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi . The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

