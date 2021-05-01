RNC Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,840 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 4.2% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $74,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $153.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.42 and a 200 day moving average of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $466.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

