ROAD (ROAD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $198,768.00

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, ROAD has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ROAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a market cap of $423,537.37 and $198,768.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ROAD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00285249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.02 or 0.01137301 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00026677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.88 or 0.00727299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,692.42 or 1.00170707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.