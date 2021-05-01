Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.30% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $21,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $668,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $731,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.