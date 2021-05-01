Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 33,685 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 798,885 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Halliburton worth $17,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of HAL opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

