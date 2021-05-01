Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,816 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $22,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

NYSE:PRU opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.95. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

