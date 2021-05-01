Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.72% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $24,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,165.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,165.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,057.25. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $752.10 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

