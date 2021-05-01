Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 167.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,127 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Paychex worth $22,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,741,000 after buying an additional 398,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.04. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

