Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.57% of Visteon worth $19,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Shares of VC stock opened at $121.81 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.78 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.37.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

